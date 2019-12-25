Follow rules while installing billboards: DNCC Mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam on Wednesday said all political promotions including billboards should be set up according to the rule.

“Billboards are not illegal in the city. You can install billboards, but you need permission from the authorities concerned and follow the rules,” he said.

He was speaking at the reception of newly-elected Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua arranged by Bangladesh Buddhist Federation at Dhaka International Buddhist Bihar in the city’s Badda.

Mayor Atiqul said the leaders, activists and organisations have to secure places in the people’s hearts.

He highlighted the adverse effect of putting up billboard and posters across the city and rued the people’s attitude.

“We don’t dump garbage everywhere when we go abroad. Our behaviour changes when we’re in the country … We have to follow the rules here,” he said.

The mayor described Biplob Barua as an honest, skilled, devoted young man. He mentioned that one cannot be a leader without being able to win the hearts of the people.

“You cannot become a leader with billboards and posters only … Biplob Barua did not put up posters or bill boards or ruin the city’s beauty. He won the people’s hearts,” Atiqul said.

Biplob said that the country develops when Awami League comes to power as the party ensures equal rights for everyone.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s policy is to move forward with all the people irrespective of caste or religion.

Bangladesh Buddhist Federation President Dibyendu Bikash Chowdhury Barua presided over the function while the Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Konok Kanti Barua was present as the special guest.

Bangladesh Buddhist Federation Advisory Council Chairman, Bishwapati Barua, General Secretary Sunandapati Bhikkhu and local Buddhist members of the organisation were also present at the event.