Jyotika’s ‘Maya—the Lost Mother’ to hit cinemas on Dec 27

Actress Jyotika Jyoti’s new film titled ‘Maya—the Lost Mother’ will be released on December 27.

This film is based on Shahabuddin’s painting Woman, and Kamal Chowdhury’s poem Juddhoshishu (War baby).Talking about the movie, Jyotika Jyoti said, “The story of the film revolves around a Birangana, her life, her family and her past. Her eldest daughter is a war baby, who was lost long ago. I have played the role of Maya, the younger daughter of the Birangana.”

“The director Masud has beautifully portrayed the struggles of a woman during wartime. I hope the audience will enjoy the film very much”, she added.

Veteran actress Nargis has played the role of Birangana.

The other casts of the government funded movie are—Pran Ray, Mumtaz Sarkar (India), Debashish Kaisar, poets Kamal Chowdhury and Aslam Sani, Shahadat Hossain Nipu, Nila Ferdous and Sayed Hasan Imam.

Jyotika Jyoti is a popular actress of the country. Her first film, Ayna, directed by Kabori Sarwar, was released in 2005. The next two important releases were Nondito Noroke by Belal Ahmed and Rabeya by Tanvir Mokammel. Later she acted in Tanvir Mokammel’s film Jibondhuli: The drummer and Azad Kalam’s Bedeni. Jyoti also acted in a number of short films. Her first short film named Break Up was in 2010. In 2015, she appeared in Morshedul Islam’s Anil Bagchir Ekdin as Atoshi.