Kolkata-bound Go Air was forced to return to the Guwahati airport on Monday morning for an emergency landing following a technical snag, reports India Today.

A flight path on the aviation tracker Flightradar24.com shows the Go Air flight started turning back to the airport almost immediately after taking off.

Shortly after, the Go Air flight made an emergency landing at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

All 157 passengers on board are safe.