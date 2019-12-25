New train on Sylhet-Chattogram route soon: Momen

Sylhet Office : Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said new train would be launched on the Sylhet-Chattogramroute very soon.

“New train will be introduced on the Sylhet-Chattogram route very soon and high quality bogies will also be added to the existing trains,” he said while inaugurating the ‘Nagar Express,’ bus services in the city here.

The minister also thanked the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for granting Taka 1,228 crore for the development of areas under Sylhet City Corporation.

Sylhet City Councilor and convener of Nagar Express City Bus Owners Group Mokhlesur Rahman Kamran presided over the inaugural ceremony where Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haq Chowdhury was present.

The programme was addressed, among others, by Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abu Taher Md Shoeb, Former Sylhet district Awami League (AL) general secretary Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury and Sylhet unit President of AL Masud Uddin Ahmed.

Earlier, the minister celebrated the Christmas day with Christian community at Presbyterian Church in Nayasarak area by a cutting cake.

Later, he also laid the foundation stone of various development projects at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College.