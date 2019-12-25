Quader wants BNP to join city polls

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday hoped that all the political parties, including BNP, will join the upcoming elections to two city corporations of Dhaka as the polls will be free and fair.

“We welcome BNP to join the election as it’ll be free and fair. This is what Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina wants,” Quader said.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, was addressing a reunion event, organised by Dhaka University Political Science Department Alumni Association (DUPDAA) at TSC auditorium.

The Awami League leader said the elections will be competitive and anyone can win the polls.

Quader further said, “The Election Commission will get all the necessary support from the government so that it can exercise its full authority. It won’t be a big problem for the government if we lose.”

The AL general secretary said having dissenting and diverse views in politics are quite natural but unfortunately intolerance is growing in Bangladesh politics. “These days, politicians talk like reckless drivers …poison like formalin is coming out from their words.”

Quader stressed the need for reviving the culture of respect in politics and building political bridges to check polarisation.