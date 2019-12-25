Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma end 2019 at top of ICC ODI rankings

India skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma ended the year on a glorious note after remaining static at the first and second position in the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen.

Rohit Sharma amassed 2,442 runs across formats in 2019. The dashing Mumbai batsman also surpassed Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya’s 22-year-old record for most runs as an opener in a calendar year across formats.Earlier on Sunday, Rohit was also named Man of the Series as India chased down 316 to win the three-match ODI rubber against the West Indies 2-1 in Cuttack as the opener contributed with a valiant 63-run knock.

Babar Azam (834), Faf du Plessis (820) and Ross Taylor (817) completed the top 5 in the ODI batsmen rankings.