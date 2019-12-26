Awami League’s full-fledged committee announced

The ruling Awami League on Thursday night announced its full-fledged central committee.

In a press conference at AL president’s Dhanmondi office, the newly elected general secretary announced the committee at around 9:00 pm.On December 21, the partial committee was declared by announcing the names of 42 portfolio holders’ names among the 81-member central committee.

In the 21st council of the Bangladesh Awami League, Sheikh Hasina was made party President for the ninth time while Obaidul Quader was chosen general secretary for the second time.

Quader announced 32 names tonight among the rest of 39 portfolios holders’ names.

Finance and Planning Secretary: Wasika Aisha Khan

Information and Research Secretary: Dr. Selim Mahmood

Labour and Manpower Secretary: Habibur Rahman SirajOrganising Secretary: Advocate Afzal Hossain and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel

Deputy Office Secretary: Sayem Khan

Deputy Publicity Secretary: Aminul Islam

The members of the Executive Committee are– Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram, Advocate Md. Qamrul Islam, Dr. Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Kh. M. Jahangir, Nurul Islam Thandu, Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran, Dipankar Talukder, Advocate Amirul Alam Milon, Akhtar Jahan, Dr. Mushfiq, Advocate Riazul Kabir Kausar, Marina Jaman Kavita, Parveen Zaman Kalpana, Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia, Advocate Safura Khatun, Advocate Sanjida Khanam, Anwar Hossain, Anisur Rahman, Sahabuddha Farazi, Iqbal Hossain Apu, Golam Rabbani Chinu, Marufa Akhtar Popy, Vice-principal Remond Areng, Gloria Sarkar Jhorna.

Besides, the posts of an Organising Secretary, a Treasurer, an Industry and Commerce Secretary and Religious Affairs Secretary and three members were left vacant. Obaidul Quader has said that these posts will be filled later through discussion, added Obaidul Quader.