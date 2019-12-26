Death toll in Indonesia bus plunge rises to 35

At least 35 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia, officials said in a new toll Thursday, reports AFP.

Spokesman for a local rescue team in South Sumatra Taufan said that of the 35 people killed, 16 were male and 19 female.

The team has evacuated at least 13 survivors and the search is still ongoing to find more bodies over fears that some might have been carried away in the river.

At least eight of the passengers killed were children, local police chief Dolly Gumara said Wednesday.

Traffic accidents are common in the Southeast Asian archipelago, where vehicles are often old and poorly maintained and road rules regularly flouted.

In September, at least 21 people died when a bus plunged into a ravine in West Java’s Sukabumi region.