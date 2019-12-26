Five-day BGB-BSF DG level confce begins in Delhi

A five-day director general-level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) began at BSF camp in Chhawla of New Delhi on Thursday.

Sources at the BGB headquarters here said the formal meeting began around 10am local time.

BGB Director General (DG) Major General Md Shafeenul Islam is leading an 11-member Bangladesh delegation, while his BSF counterpart Shri Vivek Johri a 19-member Indian delegation at the border conference.

The Bangladesh delegation include officials from the Home Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office and high officials from BSF headquarters while officials from Indian Home Ministry, Foreign Ministry and frontiers IGs are among the Indian delegation members, said BGB Headquarters Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam.

Shooting, injuring and killing of unarmed Bangladeshi citizens along the borders are at the top of the agenda for Bangladesh in the conference.

Other security issues, including preventing smuggling of Yaba, Phensidyl, alcohol, hemp, heroin, Viagra/Sanagra, arms and ammunition from India to Bangladesh, are also being discussed at the conference.

BGB DG Major General Md Safinul Islam paid a courtesy call on Indian Central Home Minister Amit Shah on the first day of the conference.

The volleyball teams of BGB and BSF will participate in a Maitree Cup Tournament at Chhawla Camp Stadium on Friday.

The conference will conclude with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) on December 29, the PRO said.