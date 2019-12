Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said no controversial candidate will get party nomination for the posts of mayors and councillors in the elections to two Dhaka city corporations this year.

“Those, who have more popularity and are loved by the people, will be given the party tickets for contesting in the mayor and councillor posts in the city polls,” he said. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks while inaugurating the construction work of a six-lane expressway on Joydevpur-Debgram-Bhulta-Modonpur (Dhaka Bypass) Road at Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj around 11:00 am.