BNP’s participation in city polls is a suicidal act: Gayeshwar

The participation of Bangladesh National Party (BNP) in the upcoming Dhaka city corporation polls is like committing suicide knowingly, its standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said.

Marking the 41st founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS), Gayeshwar Chandra Roy with leaders and activists of the cultural wing of BNP placed floral wreaths at the grave of Ziaur Rahman.In reply to a query from reporters, the BNP leader sai, “If BNP didn’t take decision to participate in the Dhaka city elections, then you (newsmen) would criticise the party. We are slammed when we don’t take part in the election. We are also criticised if you do so.”

“The role of election commission (EC) is incredible to us and the countrymen. People have no confidence in the EC that it will hold a free and fair election. However, we are taking poison willingly through the participation in the city elections,” he added.