City Polls: 20-party backs BNP candidates

The 20-party alliance on Friday extended its support to BNP’s mayoral candidates in the elections to Dhaka south and north city corporations.

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan came up with the announcement after a meeting of the alliance at its chairperson’s Gulshan office.

Besides, he said, their meeting decided to hold a discussion in the city on December 30 to register their protest against the 11th parliamentary election, marking its first anniversary.

The BNP leader said the 20-party meeting strongly denounced the recent attack on Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur and demanded punishment to those involved in the incident.

It also condemned the attack on Bengali newspaper Dainik Sangram and ‘repression on’ its editor, he added.

Nazrul said the 20-party will observe the Golden Jubilee of the country’s independence through various programmes from March 26, 2020 to March 26, 2021.

He said their alliance also formed a sub-committee to work out programmes to observe the Golden Jubilee.

The BNP leader said their meeting denounced the “provocative” remarks by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Ravish Kumar involving BNP and Khaleda Zia over the repression of minority communities in 2002.