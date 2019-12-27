Don't Miss
Home / Bangladesh / Drizzle likely across the country

Drizzle likely across the country

Drizzle likely across the country

“Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna, Barisal, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning.Mild cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Panchagarh, Dinajpur and Nilphamari and it may continue and spread, the bulletin said.

Night and day temperature may fall by one or two degree Celsius over the country.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 26.8 degree Celsius in Cox’s Bazar, while today’s minimum temperature was 9.2 degree Celsius in Tentulia.

The sun sets at 5:19 pm today and rises at 6:40 am tomorrow in the capital.