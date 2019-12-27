Drizzle likely across the country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that light rain or drizzle may occur in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning.Mild cold wave is sweeping over the regions of Panchagarh, Dinajpur and Nilphamari and it may continue and spread, the bulletin said.

Night and day temperature may fall by one or two degree Celsius over the country.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 26.8 degree Celsius in Cox’s Bazar, while today’s minimum temperature was 9.2 degree Celsius in Tentulia.

The sun sets at 5:19 pm today and rises at 6:40 am tomorrow in the capital.