Kareena Kapoor on why Aamir Khan asked her to audition for Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has said she auditioned for the first time in her career for Laal Singh Chaddha, adding that she agreed to it only because it was Aamir Khan, reports Hindustan Times.

A Mid Day report quoted Kareena as saying, “I wouldn’t have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There’s science to that decision.”

Sharing details of her audition, she told the tabloid, “He wanted me to read two scenes with him. The minute I did the reading, I knew I had bagged the part. I have an amazing chemistry with Aamir that comes alive on screen the minute we get together.”

She added, “Aamir is as transformative as Tom Hanks. I am his biggest fan.” Earlier, talking about the audition, Kareena had said, “So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that.”

Talking about her last film with Aamir, 3 Idiots, Kareena recently told Hindustan Times, “I think it’s an absolute honour and dream come to true for me to always stand in the same frame as Aamir Khan because I am a huge fan, everyone knows that. I have always admired Aamir since Raakh (1989). In fact I think he is one of the soundest minds in Indian cinema.”

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump won six Oscars, including best director, best picture and best actor for Tom. The film which also starred Robin Wright was based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.