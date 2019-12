A man shot dead on Christmas Eve was attacked in front of his family after a night out, police said, reports BBC.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said the killing which “saw a man losing his life in such a horrific way” had left his family “devastated”.

The 36-year-old, who had a wife and young child, was pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services.

According to reports, Mr Beqiri is the brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri.