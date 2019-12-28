New AL central committee pays tribute to Bangabandhu

The newly-elected Awami League Central Working Committee and Advisory Council led by party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday.

Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina first laid a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital.

The Prime Minister stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of respect to the memories of the architect of independence of Bangladesh.

Later, Sheikh Hasina along with members of the Central Working Committee and Advisory Council of the party placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Sheikh Hasina was elected as President of Bangladesh Awami League – the country’s oldest political party – for the 9th consecutive term, while Obaidul Qader was re-elected as general secretary for the second time in the 21st National Council held on December 20-21.

Besides, names of other members of the central working committee and advisory council were also announced later on behalf of the party.