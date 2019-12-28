Sylhet Press Club gets new committee

Sylhet Office : The election of Sylhet Press Club for two years committee (2020-2021) was held on Saturday noon.

Iqbal Siddiqui of the Financial Express as President and Abdur Rashid Renu of Dainik Jugantor as General Secretary has been elected.

Advocate Emad Ullah Shahidul Islam declared the result after the election as the chairman of election commission for press club election.

Others member of the committee – M A Hannan (Daily Sylhet Bani) and Abdul kader Tapadar (Daily Jalalabad) as Vice President, Ahmad Salim (Daily Sylheter Dak) as joint secretary, Kawsar Chowdhury (Daily Sylheter Dak) as Treasurer, Maruf Ahmed as Sports and cultural secretary, Kabir Ahmed (Daily Sangram) as Library and publishing secretary, Askar Ibne Amin Laskar Rabbi (Daily kaler kantho), Haji Ahmed ali (Daily Sylheter Dak) and Abdur Razzak (Daily Tribunal) as executive member.

A total of 120 members cast their votes to elect the 11-member executive body for the next two years.

British Bangladeshi Who’s Who, English Weekly Bangla Mirror and Online portal Sylhet Mirror Editor Abdul Karim Goni and others also congratulated the new committee.