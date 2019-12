Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned former Jubo league presidium member Sheikh Fazlur Rahman Maruf for quizzing him for amassing wealth allegedly from sources beyond his legal income.

Sheikh Maruf, brother of Awami League presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, has been asked to appear at the ACC’s Segunbagicha headquarters on January 7, said a notice of the anti-graft body on Sunday. ACC sources said a notice, signed by its director Sayed Iqbal Hossain, has been sent to Sheikh Maruf today in this regard.