Army to be modernised further: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the Armed Forces of Bangladesh will be built as the most modern one equipped with ICT knowledge.

Describing the army as a symbol of the country’s independence and sovereignty, Sheikh Hasina said this force needs to be developed with ICT knowledge.She said it is the duty of all to take the country forward and build it properly.

“Let’s build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country in South Asia,” she said.

The Prime Minister asked the new officers of Bangladesh Army to always remember that honesty is strength. “You have to love your country and remain aware that the dignity of the country remains always high,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said members of the Bangladesh Army work with the armed forces of different countries in UN peacekeeping missions.

“The patriotic army of Bangladesh earned acclamation from all corners of the world through discharging their responsibilities with efficiency and professionalism,” she said.

The Prime Minister directed the graduating cadets newly-commissioned to the army as lieutenants to brighten the image of the force further.Referring to the defence policy of Father of the Nation, she said the government formulated the Forces Goal-2030 in light of that policy and it has been working to implement it to make the army as a well-trained, strong and efficient force.

“Under the forces goal, steps have been taken for the development of the army alongside establishing many new infantry divisions, brigades, units and training institutions,” she added.

The Prime Minister handed over “Sword of Honour” Award to Battalion Senior Officer Sabir Newaj Shaon and “Army Chief Gold Medal” to Company Senior Under Officer M Barkat Hossain for their outstanding performances in the training course.

The Prime Minister reviewed the impressive march past and reviewed the parade there riding in an open jeep and took salute from a specially decorated saluting dais.