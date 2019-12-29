Don't Miss
Atiqul, Taposh AL mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced their names through a press conference at the party president’s Dhanmondi political office on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday evening, AL Local Government Nomination Board sat in a meeting at prime minister’s official residence Ganobhaban with Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina in the chair to pick the party contestants for the elections to the two city corporations slated for January 30.