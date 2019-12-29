DU girl walks holding leash of ‘human dog’ at Hatirjheel, photos go viral

Some photos of a female student of Dhaka University orchestrating a ‘performing art’ with a ‘human dog’ in the capital’s Hatirjheel area have recently gone viral on social media platforms, including Facebook.

In the photos, it was seen that Sejuti was walking holding the leash of the ‘human dog’ while Tutul followed the girl like her pet dog.Tutul was spotted walking on his hands and feet like pet dogs following Sejuti’s footsteps.

The duo demonstrated the performing art, titled ‘From Portfolio of Dogness’. They termed it as a ‘sociological and behavioral’ case study.

Sejuti told media, “The society doesn’t tolerate it when a woman tie a rope to a man’s throat and walks holding the leash.”

“We wanted to reflect the system that the society has imposed on us,” he added.

On information, the term performing arts denote a special form of art, where artists use their voices, body parts to convey artistic expression by imitating objects and animals.