Five dead as plane crashes behind Walmart store in Louisiana

Five people have been killed after a plane crashed next to a Walmart supermarket in Lafayette, Louisiana, reports BBC.

The plane hit a car as it crashed, injuring the driver. Two more people on the ground were also hurt.The plane was taking off from the airport when it crashed just after 9:00 local time (15:00 GMT). The impact of the crash blew out the windows of a nearby post office.

One of the victims has been identified as sports reporter Carley Ann McCord. Her husband confirmed her death to the Associated Press.

The Walmart supermarket was evacuated, KATC News reported.