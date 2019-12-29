Kareena’s comments on pay disparity get reactions from Saif, Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent comments on pay disparity in the film industry have drawn reactions from her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and his Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-star, Ajay Devgn.

Kareena was most recently seen on screen in the comedy film Good Newwz, opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

The film opened to positive reviews and made almost Rs 18 crore at the box office on its first day. Kareena is also shooting for Laal Singh Chadha, with Aamir Khan, and will next move on to Karan Johar’s period epic, Takht.

Saif and Kareena, along with their son Taimur and Kareena’s sister, Karisma and her children, are currently on holiday in Switzerland.

Saif and Ajay are reuniting for the first time since Omkara in Tanhaji.

Saif plays the antagonist in the film, based on the life of an unheralded warrior in the army of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is due for release on January 10.