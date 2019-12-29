Panchagarh temperature dips to record 4.5˚C

aThe temperature of Panchagarh district plummeted to 4.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, the lowest in the country in this season, throwing the normal life into disarray.

The country’s lowest temperature in the season was recorded in Tentulia at 9am, said M Rohidul Islam Rohid, acting officer of Tentulia Weather Observatory.

He said the temperature was 5.4 degrees at 6am and it fell to 4.5 degrees at 9am.

Although the sun was seen in the morning, there is no end to the intensity of the cold.

Residents of the district saw the sunlight around 7am after a long time and many took the opportunity to have sunbath.

Tentulia, the last border town in Bangladesh’s north, is no stranger to extreme cold. On January 8 last year, the mercury plummeted to 2.6 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, the lowest-ever recorded temperature in Bangladesh’s history.

The chilly weather disrupted normal life, affecting the poor, children, elderly and day labourers hard.

The district administration said some 40,000 blankets have so far been distributed among the cold-hit people

Meanwhile, the number of patients with cold-related diseases has increased here.

Over 100 patients are taking treatment at hospital outdoors while those seriously ill are being admitted to hospitals.