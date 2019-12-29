Taposh resigns as MP to contest DSCC polls

Ruling Awami League Member of Parliament from Dhaka-10 constituency Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned from parliament on Sunday to contest the upcoming Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) election as an Awami League mayoral candidate.

Earlier in the morning, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced names of DNCC incumbent Mayor M Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, MP as its candidates for the upcoming elections to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) respectively.