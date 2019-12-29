Don't Miss
Tips to relief from common cold

Drink more fluidsThe easiest way to fight common cold is to stay hydrated all the time. Drinking more fluids can help you fight common cold naturally. Drinking warm liquids can be a great part of winter. You can drink hot coffee or tea and occasionally also go for herbal teas to infuse a different flavour. Soups are also a great option. You can also try some lemon and honey to your hot cup of herbal tea.

Include Vitamin C in your diet

A stronger immunity is built over time and it is a good practice to include more sources of Vitamin C in your diet. It is known to help one fight common cold as it boosts immunity. One can opt for oranges, amla and even lemon in their regular diet.

Gargle with salt water

With a glass of warm water and half teaspoon of salt in it, gargling is known to soothe a scratchy throat. The salt pulls the mucous out of the swollen, inflamed tissue and helps relieve the discomfort.

SteamWhether it’s from a hot shower or piping hot cup of tea, steam can thin the mucous and help it drain from your nose. For faster relief, pour boiling water into a large bowl. Cover your head with a towel, lean over the bowl, and breathe in the steam. One can do this three to four times a day.

Rest

It is good to take adeqaute rest as the body also needs time to rest and recover on its own. Rest, drink fluids and keep the air around you moist. Remember to wash your hands frequently.