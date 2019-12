Popular actress Dilara Hanif Purnima is going to perform holy Umrah Hajj for the first time in her life.

Confirming the news, the actress said: “I am going to Mecca to perform Umrah for the first time. The flight is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Monday afternoon. I am seeking blessings from all as I can return to my county in hale and hearty after performing the Umrah.Purnima also said that she will start shooting of remaining portion of films Jam and Gangchil after returning from Saudi Arabia.