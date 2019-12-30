At least 11 killed in highway accident in SE Mexico

At least 11 people were killed and seven more injured on Sunday after a car collided with a bus in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, local authorities said.

According to the Chiapas state Attorney General’s Office, the accident occurred on Sunday morning when the car crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into the bus at the Ocozocoautla-Arriaga Highway.

The bus came from the border town of Tapachula and was carrying a family on their way to the mountain town of San Cristobal de las Casas for vacation.