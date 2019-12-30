Father among 5 charge-sheeted in Sunamganj Tuhin murder case

Sunamganj Correspondent : Police have pressed charges against five persons, including the father of the victim, in sensational Sunamganj Tuhin murder case.

Sunamganj Court Inspector Ashek Shuja said Judge Shuvodip Paul of Judicial Magistrate Court accepted the charge sheet.

On October 14, the body of a five-year-old boy, Tuhin, with his throat-slit, ears and sex organ-severed, was found hanging from a tree in Derai upazila of Sunamganj district.

After the incident, all five were shown arrested in the murder case after Tuhin’s mother Monira Begum filed at Derai police station.

“Tuhin’s father Abdul Basir, Basir’s three brother Nasir Uddin, Abdul Mosobbir, Jomshed Ali, and nephew Shahriar murdered the five-year-old and hung him from the tree to frame their rivals,” police said after primary interrogation and through confessional statements of two of them.