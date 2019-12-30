Don't Miss
Home / Sylhet / Father among 5 charge-sheeted in Sunamganj Tuhin murder case

Father among 5 charge-sheeted in Sunamganj Tuhin murder case

Father among 5 charge-sheeted in Sunamganj Tuhin murder case

Sunamganj Correspondent : Police have pressed charges against five persons, including the father of the victim, in sensational Sunamganj Tuhin murder case.