JSC, JDC, PEC, Ebtedayee results Tuesday

JSC, JDC, PEC, Ebtedayee results Tuesday

Photo:Collected

The results will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the morning.

Later, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain will announce the results officially through separate press briefings at their ministry offices.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also scheduled to inaugurate the distribution of free textbooks among students for the year 2020 on the day, according to Badrul Hasan Babul, the additional primary and mass education secretary.