Planning minister MA Mannan writes first-ever poem welcoming Sunamganj University Act

Mirror Desk : Planning Minister MA Mannan has written a poem for the first time in his life hailing the approval of the drafts of Sunamganj Science and Technology University Act, 2019, according to media reports on Monday.

Earlier on the day, the cabinet approved the drafts of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University Act, 2019, Sunamganj Science and Technology University Act, 2019 and Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Act, 2019.The approval was given in the weekly cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

“Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University in Kishoreganj and Sunamganj Science and Technology University would be like any other university,” Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said, adding that when the two universities open, the number of public universities in the country will be 50.