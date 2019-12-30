Porshi joins Capital FM as RJ

Popular singer Sabrina Porshi now joins Radio Capital 94.8 FM. The new age singer will enthrall the audience as a Radio Jockey (RJ).

DGM Accounts Mehedi hasan, Sales head Shuvendu Saha, Human Resource head of Capital FM Muhammad Shamin –Al Mahmud, RJ Marshia Rahman, Apel Mahamud, Jahan Aranno and others were present at the deal signing event.Porshi will host a show on Capital FM titled ‘Porshi on the mike’ on every Friday night from 9 pm to 11 pm.

Speaking about the Radio Jockey, Porshi said, “RJ as a profession is very fascinating to me. A RJ talks with his/her imaginary audiences. It’s really a feeling of mesmerising. I love to do it.”

Earlier I had worked with Jago FM for long, and now I signed deal with Radio capital 94.8FM. Porsi added.

She also added that the show ‘Porshi on the mike’ is designed with different and interesting games and I think audience will really like it.