SUST gears up for convocation after 12 years

SUST Correspondent : The authorities of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology are taking all out preparations ahead of its third convocation scheduled for January 8.

Its first convocation was held on April 29, 1998 and the second one on December 6, 2007. University sources said 6,750 students have registered for the next convocation.

Five students will receive the President’s Gold Medal for honours result and 10 for MA results. Besides, 89 students, who stood first in their departments, will receive the vice-chancellor awards.

President Abdul Hamid, the chancellor of the university, will preside over the convocation while writer Syed Manzoorul Islam will join as the convocation speaker.

All preparations are being taken to hold the convocation in a festive mood, SUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed said.

SUST, established in 1986, started its academic activities on February 13, 1991 with only three departments. Back then it had 13 teachers and 205 students, according to information available on the university website.

It has now expanded to seven schools, 27 departments, two institutes and centers. The university currently has 552 teachers 10,922 students. Besides, SUST has 13 affiliated colleges under the School of Medical Sciences with 4,000 students.