Zonayed Saki, 22 others injured as cops charge baton on protesters

At least 23 leaders and activists of Left Democratic Alliance (LDA), including chief coordinator of Ganasanghati Andolan Zonayed Saki, were injured as police charged baton on their procession in Matsyabhaban area of the city on Monday.

LDA arranged a Black Flag march towards the Prime Minister’s Office protesting the national election of December 30, 2018 terming it a ‘Black Day in Democracy’.

When the procession was heading towards the Prime Minister’s office from the Jatiya Press Club police obstructed them in Matsyabhaban area around 1 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sazzadur Rahman.

Police charged baton on the protesters when they tried to march forward defying their obstruction that triggered sporadic clashes between the cops and protesters, he said.

Sazzadur Rahman claimed that the protesters attacked the law enforcers.

Two policemen were also injured during the clashes and 10 people arrested from the scene, he added.