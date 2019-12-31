87.90 pc pass JSC, JDC exams; Number of GPA-5 achievers increases

The results of this year’s Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC ) examinations have been published with the pass rate 87.90 percent.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni announced the results at a press briefing at the secretariat on Tuesday.

“A total of 22,87,271 students came out successful in the JSC and JDC examinations this year which is 56,442 more than 2018. Besides, 78,429 students obtained GPA 5 while the number was 68,095 in the previous year,” the minister said.