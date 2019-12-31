Dhaka-Delhi people-to-people ties growing; record 15 lakh visas issued in 2019

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over growing people-to-people contact between Bangladesh and India noting issuance of record 15 lakh visas to Bangladesh citizens in 2019.

The High Commissioner highlighted the importance of people-to-people relations and expressed satisfaction for hassle-free visa issuance through growing number of visa application centers.

These centers are benefiting the people of Bangladesh as large number of people from the country visit India every year, she said.

She made the remarks while handing over passports with Indian visa to three freedom fighters at the integrated state-of-the-art Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in the city.

Three freedom fighters are Dr M Shahidul Islam, Dr Noor Mohammad Mallik and M Atiar Rahman.

The High Commission issued around 9.76 lakh visas in 2016 and today Bangladeshi people constitute the largest number of visitors to India.