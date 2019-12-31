JSC, JDC, PEC, Ebtedayee results handed over to PM

The results of Primary Education Completion (PEC), Junior School Certificate (JSC) and their equivalent examinations were handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen will announce the results officially through separate press briefings at their ministry offices.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also inaugurated the distribution of free textbooks among students for the year 2020 from the same prgramme.

On November 2, JSC and JDC examinations began across the country with participation of 2,661,682 students.

A total of 2,553,267 students took part in the PEC examination that began on November 17.

Besides, 350,371 students – 187,082 boys and 166,281 girls attended the Ebtedayee examination.