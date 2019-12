Nahida Sobhan made Bangladesh Ambassador to Jordan

The government has decided to appoint Nahida Sobhan, currently serving as the director general of United Nations wing of foreign ministry Affairs, as the new Ambassador of Bangladesh to Jordan.

Nahida, Ambassador-designate to Jordan, is a career foreign service officer belonging to 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.In her distinguished diplomatic career, she served in various capacities at Bangladesh Missions in Rome, Kolkata and Geneva.

Nahida Sobhan obtained her Master of Arts (MA) degree in English Literature from Dhaka University.