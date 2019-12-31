Saif betrayed Ajay during Omkara and Tanhaji promotions: Kajol

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan jetted off to Switzerland to ring in the New Year with actor wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, son Taimur and sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor.

The actor plays the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod in the historical drama.Commenting on his Switzerland visit, actress Kajol joked that she feels ‘betrayed’ that Saif ditched the promotions to enjoy a getaway with his family.

Kajol wrote on Twitter, “Saif betrayed me in Omkara and now during promotions also… hope u read this in Switzerland #Saifalikhan.”

It seems like Kajol was tweeting on her husband Ajay’s behalf about Saif’s betrayal in Omkara.

Ajay and Saif last shared screen space in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara. In the film, Saif’s character deceives Ajay’s character into thinking that his wife (played by Kareena) is unfaithful, leading him to kill her in a fit of rage.

Ajay plays the titular role of Tanhaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Kajol plays his wife, Savitribai Malusare.

Talking about his experience of working with Kajol, Ajay said at the trailer launch of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, “I don’t know what the feeling is, because I felt that we are at home and not on a film set. We behaved with each other in front of everybody the way we behave at home. So, I won’t be able to differentiate.”When asked about sharing screen space with Saif after all these years, Ajay said, “I just love him and we get along very well.” Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Ajay’s 100th film. Directed by Om Raut, it also features Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Neha Sharma in key roles.