Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem new NBR chairman

The government has appointed senior secretary Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem of energy and mineral resources division as chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on a two-year contract.

Muneem, who is currently on LPR, will also act as the senior secretary of the Internal Resources Division for the next two years.He is replacing Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan as the NBR chief.

Having a diverse administrative broad-based knowledge and experience, he joined the Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) on January 21, 1986.

Prior to his new assignment, Muneem served as the senior secretary of the energy and mineral resources division and chairman of the Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) Board and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation.

He also served in the central administration of the power, energy and mineral resources, public administration, home, civil aviation and tourism ministries and other departments in different capacities.

He has been actively involved in monitoring and overseeing the implementation of Vision 2021 and Vision 2041.

Muneem obtained his Bachelor and Master degree in Geology from Dhaka University. Later, he did an MBA (Finance) degree under Northern University Bangladesh.