Actress Nehha Pendse to tie the knot on January 5 with beau Shardul Bayas

Nehha Pendse, who is popular for her television stints in Hasratein, Bigg Boss 12, and films such as Daag: The Fire, Devdas, and Natsamrat, is all set to get married!

According to a report in IANS, Nehha confirmed the news saying, “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams.”A report in Bombay Times suggests that the Sangeet ceremony will take place on January 3, while the Mehendi and engagement will happen the next day.

Nehha told the publication, “Though Shardul is a Rajput from Rajasthan, his family moved to Pune long ago. Today, he is as much a Maharashtrian as me. So, we are going to have a Maharashtrian wedding.”

Nehha further said, ” Also, we were serious about the institution of marriage.”

Apparently, the couple won’t be going for a honeymoon soon after the wedding on January 5. Nehha says that they will leave for a Japan holiday in April.