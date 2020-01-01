Bangabandhu birth centenary celebration countdown begins Jan 10

Countdown will start on January 10 to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said Wednesday.

He made the comment after a meeting at the Secretariat of the security sub-committee, formed at the recommendation of the National Implementation Committee to celebrate the birth centenary.

He said the countdown parade will start at about 3pm at the old airport where Bangabandhu descended from plane after his return to independent Bangladesh in 1972.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will unveil the birth centenary logo and the countdown clock.

Minister Asaduzzaman said 2,000 guests and 10,000 spectators will be invited at the programme. Spectators will have to register using mobile app.

The Dhaka International Trade Fair will be requested to be kept closed on that day.

He said countdown clocks will be set up at 28 spots in 12 city corporations, at 53 districts and at Tungipara and Mujibnagar.