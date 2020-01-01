Media Workers Bill to be placed in Cabinet soon: Information Minister

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the ‘Media Workers Bill’ will be placed in the Cabinet very soon.

“It’s in the Law Ministry for vetting and will soon be placed at the Cabinet,” he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

Referring to the illegal direct-to-home (DTH) downlink services, the minister said the mobile court drive against them began from January 1.

“Letters have been sent to the deputy commissioners concerned for taking necessary steps in this regard,” he said.

The expansion of transmission work between Bangladesh and India will start this month, the minister added.