Sylhet leg begins today

However, hosts Sylhet Thunder — who are virtually out of contention for the last four after losing seven out of eight games — will surely look to give their fans something to cheer about when they take on a struggling Cumilla Warriors, who have three wins in eight matches in the evening game.

Sylhet hosted the BPL for the first time in the previous season and lived up to expectations with high-scoring games and huge crowds being the highlights and is once again expected to offer the same during a short phase.

A total of six matches will be played in Sylhet over three days of non-stop action as the tournament will then return to Dhaka for the final leg.

With six wins in nine games Chattogram Challengers are at the top of the points table with Khulna Tigers in second place with five wins from seven games.