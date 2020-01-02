Janaza of Fazilatunnesa Bappy this afternoon

The namaz-e-janaza of former lawmaker of Awami League from reserved seat Advocate Fazilatunnesa Bappy will be held on Thursday afternoon.

Bappy breathed her last at the age of 49 around 8:00am while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College and University (BSMMU), said an official Awami League press release.She left behind her mother, husband and a host of relatives, friends and well wishers to mourn her death.

On December 29, she was admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia and respiratory problems. Later, she was shifted to the ICU in the morning on December 30 as her condition worsened.

Bappy was elected as MP in the 9th and 10th parliament for reserved seat from Awami League.

She was also an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor and Assistant Attorney General of the Supreme Court.

She was active in Awami League politics since her student life.