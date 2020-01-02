Journo’s son killed in AC blast

A young man died after the compressor of an air-conditioner (AC) exploded at a house in city’s Aftabnagar area on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shapnil Ahmed Piash, 26, son of Moazzem Hossain Nannu, a former secretary of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).

The incident took place at the top floor of a 10-storey building around 6am. Piash suffered severe burns during the AC compressor blast.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 7:17am where doctors pronounced him dead, said Bachhu Mia, inspector of DMCH police outpost.