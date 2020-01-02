Don't Miss
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister

“Myanmar promised on several occasions that they’ll look into the issue and take steps to stop Yaba smuggling, but they haven’t taken any initiative so far,” he said.

The minister was addressing a programme organised by the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) at Osmani Memorial Auditorium, marking its 30th anniversary.

Asaduzzaman said the government is working so that the youth could be saved from the dangerous clutch of Yaba.

“We’re working in three ways — reducing demand, reducing supply and setting up rehabilitation centres — to bring the drug addicts back to the normal life,” he said.