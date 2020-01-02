New envoy to Bhutan Shahidul meets President

President’s Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

The President asked the Bangladesh envoy to take necessary steps to explore trade and investment potential in Bhutan.

Noting that Bangladesh and Bhutan have a lot of potential to explore, he suggested that Shahidul utilise those for the greater interest of the country. “Avail the trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Bhutan in different sectors, including hydroelectricity,” he added.

Mentioning that Bangladesh and Bhutan have been enjoying excellent bilateral ties since the independence, Abdul Hamid expressed the hope that the relation will reach a new height in the days to come.

When the ambassador sought all-out support from him in discharging his duties, the President assured him of providing necessary cooperation.

Secretaries concerned to the President were, among others, present.