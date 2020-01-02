Seven secretaries pay tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Seven incumbent secretaries, including newly appointed secretary of Public Administration Ministry Sheikh Yousuf Harun, have paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mazar in Tungipara of Gopalganj.

They placed wreaths at the grave of the Father of the Nation and offered special prayers seeking salvation of his departed soul on Thursday morning. The six other secretaries are: newly appointed secretary of Power Division Dr Sultan Ahmed, secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Mahbub Hossain, secretary of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Rawnak Mahmud, President’s Office secretary Wahidul Islam Khan, secretary of Health Education and Family Welfare Division Md Ali Noor and rector of Bangladesh Civil Service Administration Academy Begum Badrun Nesa.