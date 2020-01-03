Don't Miss
Home / Entertainment / Ananya Panday looks stunning in pink dress

Ananya Panday looks stunning in pink dress

Ananya Panday looks stunning in pink dress

The actress who has already become the youth icon always manages to give some major fashion goals. New Year 2020 is no different.On Wednesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share some pictures of herself. For New Year party in 2020, Ananya opted for a mini dress and shared several pictures from the photo shoot, much to the delight of her admirers.

She donned a halter-neck bubblegum pink mini dress with a plunging neckline. As for make-up, Ananya highlighted her eyes with light eye-shadow and wore a nude pink lipstick.

Her fans and followers are delighted with her look and filled the comments section with praises for the actress.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in May 2019. She subsequently appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be next seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.