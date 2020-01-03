Ananya Panday looks stunning in pink dress

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently soaring high on the success on her last flick Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She donned a halter-neck bubblegum pink mini dress with a plunging neckline. As for make-up, Ananya highlighted her eyes with light eye-shadow and wore a nude pink lipstick.

Her fans and followers are delighted with her look and filled the comments section with praises for the actress.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2 in May 2019. She subsequently appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be next seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.